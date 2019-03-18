BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

As the 6 seed in the West Region, the Bulls will play either Arizona State, or St. John's in the first round. The Bulls learned their fate during the NCAA tournament selection show Sunday.

Buffalo will play Friday in Tulsa, but it could be tough for fans to travel to the game.

If you want to fly it may cost you a pretty penny. Flights from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Tulsa, Oklahoma, are around $600.

2 On Your Side checked train rates as well. If you want to take an Amtrak train, you will have to travel to Oklahoma City, which is 1 hour, 30 minutes from Tulsa.

The train ride will take about 10 hours and will cost you about $200.

If you want to take a bus, prepare for a long journey. A Greyhound bus trip will take about 27 hours and will cost around $100.

2 On Your Side found that the most inexpensive way to get there is by car.

If you drive, it will take you about 16 hours. According to the AAA Gas Cost Calculator it would cost you around $130 in gas if you drive a small fuel- efficient car.

Tickets for the game start at $50 each.

