BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our winter storm is still on track to have a large impact across Western New York. And a slight northerly shift in the winter storm track means a better chance of waking up to a foot of snow for most spots locally tomorrow morning.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall mid to later evening Saturday night and last overnight into early Sunday morning. Snowfall rates of about 1 to 2 inches per hour at peak are possible.

Many spots already reporting 2 to 3 inches of snow so far including Buffalo, an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow expected tonight, and 2 to 3 inches Sunday morning. Lake effect snow south of the lakes could bring a few more inches or so of snow on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Western New York until 6 PM on Sunday. Wintry conditions are still expected on Monday, but that will be more from wind and cold. McKean and Potter Counties in northern PA are also included in the warning.

And Wind Chill Watch in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Wind chills could drop down to -25 to -30.

Snowfall amounts across the Buffalo-metro area and for most of WNY will be anywhere between 8 to 12" of snow with higher amounts, possibly up to 14 to 18" across the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and into northern Pennsylvania.

That being said, it will be very difficult to measure the snow that falls because strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting..

On Sunday, the heavy snow will slowly come to an end, but the wind will begin to really pick up reducing visibility greatly. This will have a impact on travel; making some routes very difficult to navigate. The worst travel conditions are expected south and east of Buffalo especially along the NYS Thruway.

Also on Sunday, the north winds will pick up moisture from Lake Ontario and deposit more snow into Niagara and Orleans Counties. The lake effect process here will make totals from Niagara Falls eastward even higher.

Another aspect to the storm will be the very cold wind chills. Those values could easily approach 15 to 25° below zero Sunday, Sunday night and into Monday.

For this reason, if travel is a must make sure you have the appropriate gear in your vehicle in the event you get stranded. These kind of wind chills can cost frostbite on exposed skin in a short is 20 to 30 minutes.