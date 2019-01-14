BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our winter storm is still on track to have a large impact across Western New York starting Saturday morning and lasting through Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Western New York starting at 10 AM Saturday through 6 PM on Sunday. Wintry conditions are still expected on Monday, but that will be more from wind and cold.

Snowfall amounts across the Buffalo-metro area will be anywhere between 6 to 12 inches of snow with higher amounts, possibly up to 14 to 16" across the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and into northern Pennsylvania.

It is key not to focus too much on snow amounts as the wind will really cause the snow to drift quite a bit making it somewhat difficult to measure.

Snow will began Saturday morning and it will begin to ramp up as we go through the day with the heaviest snow falling Saturday evening and Saturday night. Snowfall rates of about 1 to 1-1/2 inches per hour are possible.

On Sunday, the heavy snow will slowly come to an end, but the wind will begin to really pick up reducing visibility greatly. This will have a impact on travel; making some routes very difficult to navigate. The worst travel conditions are expected south and east of Buffalo especially along the NYS Thruway.

Also on Sunday, the northeasterly winds will pick up moisture from Lake Ontario and deposit more snow into Niagara and Orleans Counties. The lake effect process here will make totals from Niagara Falls eastward even higher.

Another aspect to the storm will be the very cold wind chills. Those values could easily approach 15 to 25° below zero Sunday, Sunday night and into Monday.

For this reason, if travel is a must make sure you have the appropriate gear in your vehicle in the event you get stranded. These kind of wind chills can cost frostbite on exposed skin in a short is 20 to 30 minutes.