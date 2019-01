BUFFALO, N.Y. — A series of snow squall warnings for WNY have been allowed to expire, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning ran through 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The weather service was tracking a dangerous snow squall that extended from Lake Ontario to Jamestown and was producing poor visibility, heavy and blowing snow along with wind gusts greater than 30 mph.

Track the conditions with our Storm Team 2 interactive doppler radar.