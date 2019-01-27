BUFFALO, N.Y. — A snow squall warning is still in place for Allegany County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning lasts until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The weather service is tracking a dangerous snow squall that extends from Sodus to Shinglehouse and is moving at 45 mph. They are calling for poor visibility, heavy and blowing snow along with wind gusts greater than 30 mph.

At one point earlier on Sunday, the warning was issued for a much larger portion of the Buffalo and Western New York area but the squall line is moving east.

Track the conditions with our Storm Team 2 interactive doppler radar.