Valerie Scogin, a teacher at Slidell High School is no longer employed at the school after a racially-charged post on Facebook recently drew ire on social media nationally.

"When this situation was brought to our attention, the School System launched a full investigation, and the teacher involved was allowed due process," the school district said in a statement. "This process has been completed, and the teacher in question is no longer an employee of our School System."

Scogin posted on Facebook saying "they don't have to live in that country. they could go back," the post goes on to say "Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals."

It is unclear what specifically prompted Scogin's post, but parents of some students at the school were upset.

"That is something that I do not want around my children," parent Susan Gould said.

It's literally jaw dropping for parent Cadra Menard.

"It makes me furious to know that an adult like that is able to influence our children for eight hours a day without our say so. That just makes me really upset," Menard said.

When asked if she views the post as racist Menard replied, "Absolutely the connotations, you couldn't miss that, I couldn't miss that, I don't know who could."

The statement from officials added that "This incident does not reflect our district’s values, mission and vision, and we remain committed to providing a school culture that is inclusive and meets the needs of all our students, employees and community."

© 2018 WWL