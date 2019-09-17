BUFFALO, New York — The winner of the Buffalo Skyway Corridor Competition will be announced Tuesday. Since the contest first opened in February, more than 100 designs were submitted.

Empire State Development has been overseeing the competition and recently announced that nine finalists had been chosen by a panel led by Mayor Byron Brown.

The proposals ranged from keeping the Skyway up but not using it for traffic, to tearing it down completely. Other proposals involved keeping parts of the Skyway intact and reusing them for green spaces.

The nine finalists will pitch their designs this morning at One Seneca Tower. The winner will be announced following the event.

The top prize for the Aim for the Sky competition is $100,000. The first runner-up will receive $50,000 and the second runner-up will receive $25,000.

