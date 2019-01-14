BUFFALO, N.Y. — With each passing day and each new run of the weather models, a signifiant winter storm is looking more and more likely for the interior Northeast including Western New York.

Here is how the storm will evolve:



An impulse in the jet stream will cross into the United States Thursday and strengthen once it moves east of the Rockies on Friday. Southerly winds will provide a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and there will be a fresh supply of cold air dropping into the Northeast from Canada at the end of the week. The clash of the warm and cold air masses will allow the low to strengthen as it moves through the Mid-Atlantic. This strengthening increases the wind threat for the storm Saturday night into Sunday.

It is still too early to be specific about snow totals, but a high impact storm is looking more probable. That includes the potential for widespread, heavy snow for an extended period of time. Wind will cause significant blowing and drifting as well.

Light snow should develop Saturday afternoon. Snow will become heavy in a hurry Saturday night and last through part of Sunday. Later Sunday lake effect snow showers may develop with a strong west-northwest wind.

This may be the first of several weather systems that will affect Western New York through next week. In the long-range, weather charts are suggesting a prolonged period of very cold weather settling in and lasting into early February, at least.