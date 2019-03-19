BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should New York State ban real fur products?

A proposal Tuesday night in Albany would ban the manufacturing and sale of animal pelts in New York by 2021.

Downstate assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal introduced the bill. She says the farms where the fur comes from are cruel and inhumane and added that people are turning against buying from them.

Several cities in California such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have adopted similar bans.

