BUFFALO, NY - "Sheer amazement " is how Shea's President Michael Murphy felt when he first laid eyes on the restored theater a year and a half ago. The Gowanda native remembered the horrible shape the building was in when he left town in the 1970's. "To come back to Buffalo and see what thousands of volunteers and a bunch of dedicated individuals had done to save this theater and restore it to it's original 1926 glory was amazing."

How that happened is just as amazing. After its owners Leow's Corporation pulled out, Shea's went into the hands of the City of Buffalo. There were big questions as to whether or not the city would be able to maintain it. Ultimately, the wheels were set in motion, to demolish the landmark. Murphy explained that someone had to sign off on the expense report to pay for the demolition "that's when the comptroller George O'Connell; stepped in and paved the way for the city to keep the building and not let it fall victim to the wrecking ball." That's right, George O'Connell, the father of Channel's 2's own Kevin O'Connell.

"He loved this city." Kevin still get's emotional when he thinks of his dad and the work he did to save this glorious building for generations to come. "I do know this, he loved this city more than life itself.and I'm thinking he probably knew how great it would be put in the proper hands.

Soon Shea's was placed on the national register of historic places... the Shes's O'Connell Preservation Preservation guild is formed to manage the theater and oversee it's restoration. And the Queen City came together to save it's crown, in the form of donations, volunteers and continued patronage.



