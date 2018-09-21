A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from now until 11 p.m. Friday night for all counties in Western New York.

A line of storms has been developing along a cold front this afternoon. That line will be rapidly moving from west to east this evening. Expect damaging winds in excess of 60 mph along with a brief period of torrential rain.

These storms may also be capable of producing some hail and if there's enough rotation, a tornado or two is possible as well.

You can track the storms using our Storm Team 2 radar.

They will move onshore from Lake Erie around 6 and then clear out of the region after 9 p.m.

If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your area, please take shelter quickly and remain there until the storm passes. You can also follow along with our social media pages for continuous updates from Storm Team 2.

© 2018 WGRZ