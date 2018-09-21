A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from until 11 p.m. Friday night for Allegany, Potter and McKean Co.

A line of storms developed along a cold front this afternoon, and that line rapidly moved from west to east this evening. Damaging winds knocked down trees and power lines across the area this evening.

The storms also produced a Tornado Warning for parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

You can track the storms using our Storm Team 2 radar.

If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your area, please take shelter quickly and remain there until the storm passes. You can also follow along with our social media pages for continuous updates from Storm Team 2.

