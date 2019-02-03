NEW YORK — With all the snowfall which has blanketed New York state this winter and additional precipitation, New York State's U.S. senators are again calling for action to head off any repeat flooding issues for the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand want the International Joint Commission and the International River Board to assess and take steps such as the release of water from the Moses-Saunders Dam.

They say there has been a six-inch increase in Lake Ontario water levels over the past month and that puts it 15 inches above the normal average lake level for this time of year.

Back in 2017, communities in Niagara and Orleans Counties and elsewhere on the lakeshore experienced major flooding and property damage because of high lake levels.

More on WGRZ.COM

Frozen house on Lake Ontario shoreline

Two shots at snow this weekend