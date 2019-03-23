ST. TAMMANY, La. — A man was killed after being driven off the road by a distracted semi-truck driver, according to state police.

The crash happened early Saturday morning, just after midnight.

According to Louisiana State Police, Rolando J. Rivas was driving a 2016 Freightliner on I-12 near Airport Road when his cellphone fell to the floor. When he reached down to get it, police say his tractor trailer drifted into the right lane and crashed into a car driven by 33-year-old Glenn Williams Jr.

Both vehicles crashed off the side of the road. Williams was ejected from his car and died on the scene. Police say he was not wearing his seat belt.

Rivas was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police don’t suspect impairment, but blood samples were taken from both drivers as part of the investigation.

Rivas, a Denver resident, was cited for Improper Lane Use, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues.