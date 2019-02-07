BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Grand Hotel owner Harry Stinson has made a grandiose prediction when it comes to the downtown hotel’s newest attraction.

Stinson, later this year, will begin construction on a $2 million project that will see an elevated wedding chapel - inspired by a 1958 Frank Lloyd Wright design - that’s destined to be not only the hotel’s calling card but a downtown photo op equal to Canalside’s Shark Girl.

“It will be the selfie part of the hotel,” Stinson said. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.