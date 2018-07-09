NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. - Niagara County Department of Health Division of Environmental Health says that a second bat was confirmed positive for rabies.

The bat was located on Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Pendleton. This is the second rabid animal confirmed in Niagara County in 2018, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

"Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible," said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Sanitarian for the Niagara County Department of Health.

Please contact the Environmental Division at (716)-439-7444 if a bat gets into your home to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned before you release or dispose of the bat.

The Niagara County DOH will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic on September 15, 2018 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage at 6560 Dysinger Road from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

© 2018 WGRZ