Search for new solutions to ongoing flooding issues along the Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo neighbors and the city are looking for new solutions to flooding that's been going on for years in the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods. It happens when high wind events and heavy rain raise the water level of the Buffalo River and cause it to back up into people's basements.

"We've done a lot of work but clearly we've got a lot of work to do," said Buffalo Sewer Authority General Manager Oluwole McFoy.

McFoy is referring to the millions of dollars that have been spent in the area including $2 million in 2016 for new lines and separating stormwater and sanitary waste. Another project installed a new sewer near Perry Street.

In some cases, however, McFoy admitted that certain 'improvements' have hurt more than help, and neighbors at a public meeting Monday night at the Valley Community Center reaffirmed that.

"I've been flooded at least 7 or 8 times since they put that sewer system in," said one neighbor.

Rachel Bouquard shared that her basement on South Park Avenue has flooded at least twice a year in recent years. The most striking proof that the Buffalo River is too blame was two fish.



"That struck home to everybody, fish? Coming through, yeah we definitely have a problem,” said Tom Kilianski, the Valley Ambassador.

The purpose of Monday's meeting was to explore new ideas and new issues that the city might not be aware of. It was organized by Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski whose district (Fillmore) covers the area.

"You know that flooding has ruined dryers and washers and perishable items and it's really becoming a problem,” Nowakowski said.

"I want them to know that I will do my hardest to advocate for the resources that are needed and that we mitigate all these problems in the future especially when it comes to the Buffalo Sewer Authority (BSA) and the Department of Public Works."

Members of the Buffalo DPW including Commissioner Michael Finn attended Monday's meeting and took notes, names, and phone numbers of neighbors with issues.

BSA Executive Director Oluwole McFoy took questions and explained that the city will be adding new sensors to track water levels in the sewer system and said that they plan to continue investigating the issues. He did say however several factors are unfortunately out of everyone's control.

“You know over the past 5 years we've seen some of the highest lake levels that really has an effect on our sewer system because the water can't get out,” said McFoy.

Additional or more restrictive dams and weir systems could be another way to enhance existing sewer infrastructure and prevent backups.

When asked how long it could be before a fix is in place? McFoy said.