SODUS, N.Y.— Search efforts for missing toddler Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, 14 months, resumed Sunday around the area of the Joy Road Farm in Sodus.

Mostly orchards in the areas that are being searched. A group of about a dozen just spread out to walk down the rows between trees just west of the command post. pic.twitter.com/INUbi5WtGd — Sean Lahman (@seanlahman) May 27, 2018

The search was called off for the day around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The boy has been missing since May 16 and in a press conference on Friday, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts expressed doubts that the boy would be found alive.

"...my experience in law enforcement tells me we will not," Virts said.

Police recovered the body of Owen's mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, from a wooded area of the farm on Wednesday.

Searchers work a tree line near the farm where missing toddlers mother worked. Her body was found nearby on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/n7NgjgwemG — Sean Lahman (@seanlahman) May 27, 2018

On Saturday 165 searchers from Wayne County fire departments, NYS Forest Rangers, ENCON Police, State Police, NYSP Aviation, Federation of Search and Rescue, Missing & Exploited Children, Sodus Ambulance, Wayne County ALS, Ontario and Wayne County Sheriff’s Offices continued the search of Joy Road Farm, according to a press release Saturday from Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts.

Police believe Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was killed in the couple's home at the Joy Road farm, where they had lived for about three weeks. Trail camera footage showed Reyes moving "in and out of the woods," carrying a shovel, over a five-hour period on May 17, Virts said. Reyes was apprehended Wednesday night in York, Livingston County.

On Friday, Virts said Reyes has not provided any information about Owen and asked for an attorney. He is no longer being interviewed by police.

