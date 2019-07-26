BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meet the 2019 Power 125 Women, a group whose talent and influence fuel economic, social and cultural growth.

Once again, the compilation of the Power 125 Women comes from the observations and opinions of the reporters and editors of Buffalo Business First.

Over the last year, the news staff of Business First has been talking to and writing about these women. We’re confident of our choices, though we could have added many more women to this list.

Click on this link to the view the gallery that highlights the Power 125.