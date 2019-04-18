BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Sabres out of the NHL playoffs, captain Jack Eichel will play in the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.

Eichel is one of 17 players included on the preliminary roster for Team USA. Buffalo native Patrick Kane is also on the list and will serve as team captain.

Eichel last played for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2017.

Team USA starts play in the IIHF World Championship by taking on host country Slovakia Friday, May 10th.

Below is Team USA's schedule for the preliminary round. All games will air on NHL Network.

Friday, May 10 vs. Slovakia - 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 vs. France - 6:15 a.m.

Monday, May 13 vs. Finland - 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Great Britain - 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, May 18 vs. Denmark - 6:15 a.m.

Sunday, May 19 vs. Germany - 10:15 a.m.