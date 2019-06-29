BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' annual 3-on-3 tournament to end Development Camp was off to an entertaining start, but the mood changed midway through the second game. Dylan Cozens, whom the team just selected 7th overall at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver a week prior was pursuing a puck at the offensive blue line when defenseman Brandon Hickey stepped up to meet him with a solid hip check.

Cozens absorbed the blow but tumbled to the ice, and upon getting back to his skates seemed to inspect his left hand, taking his glove off before motion to the bench. He then left the ice and didn't return for the duration of the day's competition.

For his part, Cozens sounded upbeat while meeting with reporters after the tournament. "It's good," he said, before continuing, "I saw the videos and stuff. I think it looked a lot worse than it really was. I'm feeling good and I'm seeing a specialist Monday, but right when it happened I wanted to get right back out there, so I'm feeling good."

When further asked about if his thumb was broken, Cozens replied, "No." Asked about his level of concern regarding the injury, Cozens added, "I'm not concerned. I'm confident. It feels good and I'll learn more when I see the specialist on Monday." He kept his hands hidden in the pouch of his hoodie for the duration of the interview.

J.T. Messinger

Speaking during a break in the tournament, General Manager Jason Botterill echoed Cozens comments. "He has a thumb injury and obviously he's being reevaluated by our doctors right now."

"It's certainly been a little bit of a disappointment," Botterill added, "but let's see where it's at from our doctors and we'll proceed from there."