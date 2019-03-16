ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The alert is for Mason Hall, and it said "Run Hide Fight."

The university's department of public safety said around 5:20 p.m. that there are "unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, officers are checking." They advise anyone on campus to avoid Mason Hall.

The student newspaper The Michigan Daily tweeted that police are investigating reports of an active shooter, but that has not been confirmed yet.

