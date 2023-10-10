Roswell Park opens Indigenous Cancer Health program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is now operating a first-of-its-kind Indigenous Cancer Health Department.
This new program launched at Roswell brings together a team of Indigenous experts to provide research, patient navigation, healthcare, and education.
Experts and staff gathered at Roswell Park Tuesday to unveil a new land acknowledgment and talk more about meeting community needs.
"That commitment goes beyond just these words that are going to be part of the land acknowledgment and to the commitment to future generations. Generations that will benefit as a collective part in health research but also the clinical service and outreach into our communities," said Inaugural Department Chair, Dr. Rodney Haring.
Officials with the program say this is the first-ever Indigenous Department to operate within an N-C-I designated cancer center.
For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications.