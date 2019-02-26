PENDLETON, N.Y. — While Starpoint Middle and Elementary schools were back in session Tuesday, the high school remained closed so that crews could repair damage to the auditorium roof caused by the recent severe weather.

"We took precautions not to have any students from the high school in today, just because of all the work we're having around the premises today," explained Dr. Sean Croft, the Starpoint Superintendent.

There were a number of cranes and other equipment at the high school Tuesday, lifting 90-pound concrete pavers onto the roof to hold down areas that had lifted in the wind.

"You're hoping it doesn't rip away from the side of the wall or anything," said Croft, who had been watching surveillance cameras on the roof during the wind storm. "Thankfully we didn't have that. We just had kind of the membrane pull away in the middle spots."

Dr. Croft says there is no structural damage to the building, but the entire roofing membrane needs to be replaced.

We're told that could cost the district anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, and those permanent repairs can't happen until the summer.

So the concrete pavers, laid across the roof in a checkerboard pattern, will be the temporary fix for the next several months.

Croft admits the roofing problem is nothing new, and the membrane lifting in high winds has been an ongoing problem in the 15 years since the school was built.

That is why they're closely monitoring the wind. Another thing they have to be wary of is more snow.

"With those heavy pavers on there," Dr. Croft said, "and then you have additional snow on top of that, we have to keep aware of the load on top of that. But it's a very structurally sound roof."

Now that the temporary repairs are complete, we're told high school students and staff will be back to school Wednesday.

