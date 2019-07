BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after an incident at Batavia Middle School.

The City of Batavia Police Depatment says 58-year-old George Sarkis allegedly grabbed a juvenile by the neck and pushed him. He also allegedly threatened physical harm against another juvenile while at Batavia Middle School on June 20.

Sarkis is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

He is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court July 2.