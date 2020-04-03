WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is criticizing as “inappropriate" and “dangerous" comments Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Roberts was responding to Schumer's remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was being argued inside.

According to a video of that rally that's available online, Schumer said, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,'' and he named the two Supreme Court appointees of President Donald Trump.

It's not clear exactly what the New York Democrat meant.

RELATED: Vice President Pence says CDC to issue new coronavirus guidance

RELATED: TSA halts employees from using TikTok for social media posts

RELATED: Rural broadband: New York still has work to do