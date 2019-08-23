BUFFALO, N.Y. — So many families rely on nursing homes to keep their loved ones safe.

But a new report says Western New York has some of the worst nursing homes in the country.

"The system itself is increasingly tailored towards protecting the industry in too many cases than it is to protecting residents," said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a downstate nonprofit.

Mollot says his organization found that 16 of the worst nursing homes in the country are located right here, in Western New York.

"There are a high number of facilities in the area that are really clearly providing substandard care," Mollot said.

The Coalition points out in its report which nursing homes across the country are the lowest-ranked according to federal nursing homes standards, which reflect staffing levels, inspection results, and quality.

"The ratings system is really useful in identifying facilities that are known to have a poor quality of care," Mollot said.

Local nursing homes that are named include Buffalo Community Healthcare Center and Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, both of which are in Buffalo, and Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, located in the Town of Tonawanda.

The researchers who worked this report hope the data leads to change.

"What we encourage family members and residents who are able to do is to raise these issues with the administration, raise these issues with the caregiver, let them know that you want to see change happen," Mollot said.

2 On Your Side called every one of these 16 nursing homes, to give them the opportunity to respond to these rankings.

Only one of them got back to us with a statement. Safire Rehabilitation said: "Sapphire Northtowns recently received an excellent survey from the New York State Department of Health. We continue to strive to provide excellence in patient centered care."

Here are the 16 nursing homes that were named in the report:

Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville

Cuba Memorial Hospital

The Pines Healthcare and Rehab Center in Olean

Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Batavia

Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab Aurora Park LLC, East Aurora

Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab Orchard Park LLC, Orchard Park

Newfane Rehab & Health Care Center, Niagara County

Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns LLC, Tonawanda

Safire Rehabilitation of Southtown LLC, Buffalo

Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo

Buffalo Community Healthcare Center, Buffalo

Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo

Comprehensive Rehab & Nursing Center, Williamsville

Williamsville Suburban LLC, Williamsville

Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls

The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab Center, Albion

RELATED: Nation’s worst-rated nursing homes include 16 in Western New York

RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovering after cancer treatment

RELATED: Water main break on Cayuga Creek Road in Cheektowaga