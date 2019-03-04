SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — According to a report, former Buffalo Bills lineman Richie Incognito is avoiding jail time for trashing the Arizona funeral home where his father's body was being prepared and threatening the workers there.

TMZ Sports reports that Incognito has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for that arrest last August.

The report also states that he'll spend 11 months on probation and undergo a mental health evaluation.

