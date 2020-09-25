Report: Ontario strip clubs to close; bar/restaurant receive new restrictions due to COVID-19

It was announced earlier this month that the border restrictions between the United States and Canada has been extended through October 21.

ONTARIO, Canada — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world, new restrictions have been imposed in Ontario, Canada.

According to CHCH News in Hamilton, Ontario, the Ontario Government announced that strip clubs across the province will be closed effective September 26.

They also report that bars, restaurants and clubs have been given new restrictions.

Establishments must enforce a last call at 11 p.m. and that they must close indoor and outside operations at midnight. The only exception for the new restaurant restrictions is for takeout and delivery operations, which can continue past midnight.

It was announced earlier this month that the border restrictions between the United States and Canada has been extended through October 21.