BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean is not expected to be charged in any way for the alleged home invasion and robbery at his home in Georgia which injured his former girlfriend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapport.

Rappaport and others say police in Milton, Georgia don't have enough evidence against him, their investigation continues, but, there is also no expected discipline from the NFL.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens have packages in place for Lamar Jackson... and #Bills RB LeSean McCoy is not expected to be charged by Milton (Ga.) PD, barring an unforeseen discovery. pic.twitter.com/HvvXDzcCxe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

