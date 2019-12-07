BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge in Albany will not block the law that ends the religious exemption for vaccinations.

The New York Law Journal reports that a state judge did not grant a temporary restraining order to the groups that filed a lawsuit this week who say the law violates religious freedom protections.

The lawsuit continues now, and the two sides will be back at it in about two and a half weeks.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Lawsuit filed to stop repeal of religious exemptions to vaccines

Report: flu shot last year only about 29 percent effective

New York passes bill banning religious exemptions for vaccine mandates