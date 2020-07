The voluntary opt-out comes with a guaranteed salary according to Mike Garafolo.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is the first Buffalo Bills player to opt-out of the upcoming NFL season, according to Mike Garafolo.

The NFL reporter tweeted about the development on Tuesday.

#Bills veteran DT Star Lotulelei will be taking a voluntary opt-out for this season, source says. The former first-rounder has $4.5 million fully guaranteed this season as well as $2.5 million fully guaranteed the following year. So those will push into 2021 and ‘22. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2020

Lotulelei was due to make a guaranteed $4.5 million this year. That money will now be pushed into next season.