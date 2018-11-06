As the world waits for the summit in Singapore between President Trump and North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un, Representative Chris Collins shared his expectation for the meeting while in Western New York on Monday.

"This is for the safety of the world, the safety of certainly Japan, our west coast, Hawaii and the like," Collins said. "This is historic. There's only two ways to say it. Is it going to work out exactly? We don't know that. But just the fact that this is happening is historic."



