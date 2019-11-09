BUFFALO, N.Y. — All over the U.S., and across the world, people are remembering the thousands of lives lost to the terrorist attacks which took place 18 years ago.

To commemorate the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law just this week the "September 11th Remembrance Day and Moment of Silence." It went into effect immediately and mandates that all public schools in the state provide a moment of reflection during the school day.

"I think it's important, as our lives move on and 2001 is further in the distance to keep that day," said Ella Dunne, principal at PS 198 the International Preparatory School. "I'm really happy that he did do it, but I would say that most administrators are remembering on the day and had already taken a moment of silence."

The governor's press office tells us that goes for all public schools, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Governor Cuomo said establishing this day of remembrance and moment of silence at the beginning of the school day every September 11th will encourage dialogue and education in the classroom.

RELATED: Eggertsville fire station honors 9/11 victims and first responders

RELATED: WNY 9/11 Memorial Services

RELATED: 18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11