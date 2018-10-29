ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - When asked by 2 On Your Side about the future of the Buffalo Diocese, the pastor of St. Bernadette Church said he does not think the bishop can stay in his current role. The comments about Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone follow the scathing report on 60 Minutes that showcased the priest abuse scandal in the WNY diocese.

Father Paul Seil shared his thoughts on the issue with 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown on Monday morning.

“I do not believe he (Bishop Malone) can be effective as a bishop any longer,” said Fr. Seil.

In the report that aired on CBS on Sunday, two whistleblowers within the diocese said the scandal is much bigger than the diocese is claiming.

Bishop Malone's former executive secretary Siobhan O'Connor, told 60 minutes she knows of 118 priests listed in complaint reports. The diocese originally only released 42 names.

The priest of St. Mary's Church in Swormville, Fr. Robert Zilliox, says there are "at least eight or nine" priests... who should have been removed from the ministry.

“I struggle with this myself," said Fr. Seil. "How has this been so quiet for so long? And my answer is… I don’t think many of us priests in the parishes… I don’t think we wanted to believe that it was true.”

2 On Your Side has asked the diocese on a number of occasions for an interview with Bishop Malone. They have not allowed us to interview him and on Monday, they issued a statement saying they will better utilize their platforms to share important information.

At 2 On Your Side, we believe the public deserves more information. We have created a petition demanding the diocese release the name of every priest accused of abuse.

© 2018 WGRZ