Williamsville church offers 'ashes to go' on Ash Wednesday

This year's event had a theme of thankfulness and gratitude, where participants will get a purple wrist band with those words on it.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, a day that marks the beginning of Lent for Christians.

In a twist for the occasion, at the Cavalry Episcopal Church, they offered "ashes to go." With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, people were able to drive through and receive ashes.

There were also cards with bags of ashes on them where they could do it themselves, or someone was there to impose them.