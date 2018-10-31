BUFFALO, NY-- Siobhan O'Connor, the former Buffalo Catholic Diocese employee who says Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone knew about sexual abuse allegations against priests and did nothing is responding to the Buffalo Catholic Diocese's remarks about her following her press conference on Tuesday.

“It is quite distressing to realize that the longest statement Bishop Malone has released so far is comprised of my emails to him and my Catholic Center colleagues. There are many things I could say in response to each specific email he referenced or included, but this isn't about me. This was never about me. This is about the survivors, our diocese, our community and our Church.

The documents under discussion should not be my emails to Bishop Malone, but rather his letters of good standing for Father Art Smith. We should be talking about his praise and adulation for Father Robert Yetter - not any admiration I may have expressed to Bishop Malone. Instead of cutting and pasting my emails into a statement, the Bishop needs to explain why so many priests' names were cut from the list of 42. Rather than engaging in these necessary discussions, the Bishop has opted for needless deflection.

On this eve of All Saints, I am praying fervently for Bishop Malone and the diocese I love."

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese released a statement late Tuesday night responding to the news conference held earlier in the day by O'Connor, who previously worked as Bishop Malone's secretary.

Earlier this year, the Bishop Malone released the names of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse. O'Connor, in an interview with 60 minutes, says the number of priests accused is 117. Father Robert Zilliox, a priest who has spoken to 2 On Your Side off camera, says several of those priests are still working in Buffalo.

2 On Your Side believes the public has a right to know if an accused priest is working in their parish, and created a petition asking the Buffalo Diocese to publicly release the full list of its accused priests.

