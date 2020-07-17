WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Bishop Edward Kmiec

Bishop Kmiec, the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, passed away Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held for former Buffalo Catholic Diocese Bishop Edward Kmiec.

The Diocese of Buffalo says Kmiec had been in declining health over the past several months and passed just before midnight. He was 84 years old.

Kmiec was named the 13th Bishop of Buffalo back in 2004 by Pope John Paul II. He was bishop for eight years.