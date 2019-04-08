NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There was a celebration of Sikh awareness on Saturday.

It was Turban Day on Goat Island in Niagara Falls. The Western New York Sikh community held the second annual event to educate people about the Sikh faith, which is often confused with Islam.

People also learned about the significance of the turban.

"We don't have any difference between us. All human beings are one. We believe in one God," Kuldeep Singh Cheema of the Niagara Sikh Society said.

Planners say 600 turbans were ordered for the event.