St. Joseph Cathedral celebrates 175 years in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People gathered Sunday to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo.
They held a special Mass on Sunday morning to mark the occasion. Thirty-six people were in procession with candles, symbols of hope, and more.
"Symbols of the 36 families that our road to renewal effort that has been so wide reaching across our diocese, and the hopes that we have for the future to make the diocese again a stellar leader in faith," Father Sean Paul Fleming said at Sunday's Mass.
RELATED VIDEO: