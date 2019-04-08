BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sahlen Field won't be about baseball next Saturday. It will be transformed into a prayer gathering stadium for unity.

One of the last big prayer events held in Buffalo featured The Rev. Billy Graham's son a few years ago.

This time the event will be hosted by a local pastor hoping for a day of prayer to unify all of Western New York, despite gender, race and denominational barriers.

"Our children, elderly and middle aged are dying. It is from preventable things, from things we can educate and help them on," Apostle Garney Davis Jr. of Impacting Love Global Ministries said.

Added Pastor Latricia Davis: "We expect this region to be transformed by this unified message."

Spiritual leaders from as far away as Kansas City and the Carolinas will participate in the free day-long event on Saturday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. You do not have to stay all day.

Many organizations will also be on hand to provide services including Crisis Services, UNYTS and ECMC.

You must have a ticket to enter. Click here to get your free ticket.

Some of the speakers and prayer leaders will include Minister Noel Hall, Minister Eric Reed, Pastor Lee Allen Spight Jr., Pastor Donna Naedele, Pastor Jeff Carter, Diane McNeil, Pastor Bill Flick and Pastor Aimee Reid-Sych.