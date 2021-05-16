Ribbon-cutting held for expanded Islamic Center in Amherst

To fit the growing number of Muslims in Western New York, the center doubled the size of its mosque to fit its 500 members.

AMHERST, N.Y. — After 30 years of serving Western New York's Muslim community, local leaders gathered Saturday for a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Islamic Center on Heim Road in Amherst.

To fit the growing number of Muslims in the region, the center doubled the size of its mosque to fit its 500 members.

Construction was delayed a bit because of the COVID pandemic, but finished up in April. The space will also used for weddings and other events.

"This is an important step for not only the Muslims in Western New York but for the community at large, because we have been very fortunate to work with all faith traditions across ethnic, racial and cultural lines, and build bridges with different parts of the community," according to Khalid Qazi of the Islamic Society.

Trees were also planted to mark the occasion.