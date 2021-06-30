Retired priest in Diocese of Buffalo placed on administrative leave

An initial complaint was anonymously filed, claiming that Reverend Monsignor James Kelly abused them as a child 15 years ago. Another complaint was filed Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired priest in the Diocese of Buffalo who still assists in parish ministry is on administrative leave after several allegations came to light under the Child Victims Act.

An initial complaint was anonymously filed, claiming that Reverend Monsignor James Kelly, 83, abused them as a child 15 years ago.

While looking into that claim, another complaint was filed Wednesday, alleging that Kelly abused them in the 1980s.

A spokesperson for Kelly vehemently denies the allegations.

In a Wednesday statement, the diocese said, in part: