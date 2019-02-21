As Catholic leaders from around the world discuss how to address abuse complaints, there's a new list of accused priests and other clergy staff out from the Archdiocese of New York.

More than 100 names are on the new list.

Anderson Advocates, which works with victims of abuse and put out the list, spoke Thursday in New York City.

Those attorneys blame the Archbishop of New York for not disclosing the names first.

"We are releasing it publicly because the Cardinal Archbishop has refused. The cardinal archbishop has made a conscious and calculated choice to hold secret and to hold close in their archives and his files, the identities of the offenders that he knows has been accused credibly," said Attorney Jeff Anderson.

You can read the full list of the New York priests and clergy members accused of sexual abuse here.

