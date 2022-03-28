Jehovah's Witnesses to reopen Kingdom Halls on Friday

During the shutdown, Jehovah's Witnesses saw an increase in attendance at virtual meetings. The U.S. spokesman says it's time to reopen their houses of worship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's another sign that the COVID pandemic is slowing down: A religious organization that shut down their houses of worship and went virtual will return to in-person meetings on April 1.

Jehovah's Witnesses closed their Kingdom Halls in the United States in March of 2020. This Friday, they are reopening.

During the shutdown they were able see an increase in attendance at virtual meetings. The U.S. spokesman says the time is right.

"April 1 is a good time for us," Robert Hendriks said. "We're preparing Kingdom Halls around the world, we're cleaning them, we're equipping them with touchless faucets and with the right equipment we need so that we can minimize any contraction of the disease."

He added: "There's a high vaccination rate, especially among Jehovah's Witnesses. We know that masks work."