Iggy Fest postponed, but feast Mass still on Friday evening

Buffalo Catholics are donating their time and money to a local school, in the absence of the annual street festival at St. Michael Church in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year on the feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola, local Catholics gather outside St. Michael's Church in downtown Buffalo after mass for a street festival.

While the festival is postponed this year, the church plans to have a socially distanced mass and volunteering in August.

The feast is important for the St. Michael Church, as St. Ignatius was the founder of the Jesuits (Society of Jesus), the religious order of Catholics which the church is a part of.

The Mass, which will happen at 5:15 p.m. Friday, will feature an organ that is new to the building. Mark Di Giampaolo will also play the organ prior to the Mass, starting at 4:30.

Then, on both August 8 and 15, OneJesuitBuffalo will be holding days of service at Nativity Miguel School to help the school prepare for this year's social distancing requirements. Volunteering will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OneJesuitBuffalo is also encouraging people to donate to the school, since the absence of the festival leaves them without the funds they would normally raise. The funds will go towards preparing the school in ways that will keep students and faculty safe in the fall.