Holy Roll returns after 2 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "Holy Roll" made its return to the streets of Buffalo on Thursday after taking the last two years off. It's part of Holy Thursday leading up to easter.

Saints Columbia-Brigid Parish hosted a service at 7 p.m. Thursday. Parishioners then visited seven churches by bike starting at 8:30 p.m.

"We love bicycling. And Pope Francis in his beautiful document calls us to take good care of the earth. Going by bike instead of by car, for instance, is a little gentler on our sister mother earth," said Father Jud Weiksnar, Pastor of Saints Columbia-Bridge Church.

Churches visited included: Corpus Christi, St. Casimir, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Adalbert Basilica, St. Anthony of Padua, St. John Kanty, St. Stanislaus and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.