Holy Angels Church hosts final Mass on Saturday

For those who cannot make it in person, Holy Angels Church will be live streaming its final Mass on Facebook.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Holy Angels Church on Buffalo's West Side is hosting its final mass Saturday afternoon before closing its doors for good.

The church, located at 348 Porter Avenue in the City of Buffalo, allowed people to visit the one last time Saturday morning for a few hours before its final Mass.

Abiding by New York State COVID-19 restrictions, the church will allow 33 percent occupancy at its last Mass. Holy Angels Church says 33 percent equates to about 300 people.

Masks and social distancing will be required.