FREDONIA, NY - The clock tower at Fredonia's family church is expected to come down Monday.

Village Police Chief Brad Meyers says the area around the church will be closed from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the demolition.

The tower caught fire in early May, causing the parishioners to return to their old church on Lake View Avenue.

Associate Pastor Scott Wise said there are plans to erect another clock tower in the future.

