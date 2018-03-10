BUFFALO, NY - A video entitled "A Time to Protect God's Children" included a message from Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone right off the top.

"Love impels us to reach out to nurture them with great tenderness as they grow towards maturity and yet despite our best efforts there is a nightmare," Malone said.

Now Malone and New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond are being removed from the video, according to our reporting partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer, after the Cincinnati Archdiocese spokesperson stated they had concerns with the training video used by Catholic Dioceses in Buffalo and elsewhere in required child abuse prevention sessions for church staff, teachers, coaches and volunteers.

More: Bishop Malone edited out of training video

Former Erie, Pennsylvania priest James Faluszczak, who says a priest abused him and now advocates for abuse survivors, said Malone was in essence disqualified from such training programs. "

It suggests to me that perhaps even his fellow Bishops, the Archbishop of Cincinnati in this case, might regard him as a bit of an embarrassment," Faluszczak said.

Bishop Malone actually apologized this past Sunday in a special service stating "I also ask forgiveness for my own failing in handling adequately some cases of misconduct."

Faluszczak, who has called for Malone to resign, predicts there could be additional issues.

"I think that the church, as it tries to prepare these types of materials in the future, they're gonna be dealing with a lot of potentially tainted leaders in the church."

So far no comment from the Buffalo Diocese.The Cincinnati Enquirer reports new training videos will be available for Catholic dioceses around the country by the end of the year.

© 2018 WGRZ